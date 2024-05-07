Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.16)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.03). Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 48,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,851. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NWN

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.