Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

Embark Early Education Limited (ASX:EVO – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Sunday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
Embark Early Education Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Embark Early Education Company Profile
