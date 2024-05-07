Napco Security Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Napco Security Technologies has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,482,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,482,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,644 in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

