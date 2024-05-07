LSV Asset Management Purchases 11,800 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.58% of Arch Resources worth $17,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $45,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,564.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,884 shares of company stock valued at $18,332,042. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH stock opened at $160.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.64. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.42 and a 52-week high of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.93.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $680.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

