First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $18,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 140.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 909,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 531,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,408,000 after purchasing an additional 505,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 250,577 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth $1,384,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

First BanCorp. Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FBP opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.57%.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 15,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,624,000 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

