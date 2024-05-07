Karat Packaging (KRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Karat Packaging to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Karat Packaging has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Karat Packaging had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $95.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.51 million. On average, analysts expect Karat Packaging to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $563.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00.

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

