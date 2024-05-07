Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 109.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,344 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

