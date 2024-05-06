The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,630 shares during the period. Bancorp accounts for 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.27% of Bancorp worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 38,961 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 127,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 60,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $491,131.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 2,485 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.21 per share, with a total value of $85,011.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,419.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,191 shares of company stock valued at $181,664 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $32.29. 486,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.43. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Bancorp had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

