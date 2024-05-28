Restore (LON:RST) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $233.76

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 233.76 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 282 ($3.60). Restore shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.49), with a volume of 123,202 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.85) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Restore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Restore

Restore Price Performance

Restore Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 233.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £369.68 million, a PE ratio of -1,186.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 3.35 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Restore’s previous dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,173.91%.

About Restore

(Get Free Report)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.