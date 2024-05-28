Restore (LON:RST) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $233.76

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 233.76 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 282 ($3.60). Restore shares last traded at GBX 273 ($3.49), with a volume of 123,202 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.85) target price on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Restore Price Performance
Restore Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 3.35 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Restore’s previous dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,173.91%.
About Restore
Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.
