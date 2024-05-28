GB Group (LON:GBG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $290.23

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 290.23 ($3.71) and traded as high as GBX 354.40 ($4.53). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 350.80 ($4.48), with a volume of 625,396 shares changing hands.

GB Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 290.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 275.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £889.15 million, a PE ratio of -508.41, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About GB Group

(Get Free Report)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.