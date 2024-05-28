Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.48

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and traded as high as $20.55. Saputo shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 15,700 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
