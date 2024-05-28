Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.00

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.03. Cielo shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 6,200 shares traded.

Cielo Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.95.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $517.75 million for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 20.28%.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

