Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.00

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and traded as high as $18.00. Olympus shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 400 shares.

Olympus Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00.

About Olympus

(Get Free Report)

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.