Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.84

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and traded as high as $16.94. Absa Group shares last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Absa Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.5707 dividend. This is a boost from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

