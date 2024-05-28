Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.22

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and traded as high as $15.26. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

