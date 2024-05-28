iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.87

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and traded as high as $28.44. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 27,900 shares.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $495.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RING. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 605,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 285,006 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

