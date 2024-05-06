Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.18. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

