Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.09

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 5147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 76,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 319,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

