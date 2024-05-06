Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.98. 203,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $259.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.33% and a negative return on equity of 36.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOWL. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 909,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

