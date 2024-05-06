Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.95

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.95 and last traded at C$5.88, with a volume of 4397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.25 to C$5.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$598.93 million, a PE ratio of -36.94, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.34.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.37 million. Knight Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Research analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.0602815 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Knight Therapeutics

In other Knight Therapeutics news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.95, for a total transaction of C$64,855.00. 46.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.