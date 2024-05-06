Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Teradata updated its Q2 guidance to $0.46-0.50 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.31 EPS.

Shares of TDC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,778. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. Teradata has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

