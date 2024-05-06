TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,024 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 15.3% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Chubb by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 81.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,863 shares of company stock worth $28,007,307 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
CB stock traded up $2.94 on Monday, hitting $251.48. 504,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
