Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 5,407 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,863 shares of company stock valued at $28,007,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Chubb Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $251.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,585. The company has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.16. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

