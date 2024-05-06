Texas Instruments Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 32,643 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 108% compared to the average daily volume of 15,724 call options.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,529 shares of company stock valued at $40,502,458 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 345,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 185.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,676 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.67. 4,109,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,673,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.12. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

