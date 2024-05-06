Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.100–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.0 million-$100.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.4 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UEIC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Universal Electronics Stock Up 14.3 %

Universal Electronics stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 106,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,055. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.28). Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $97.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Electronics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

