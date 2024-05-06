Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Lowered to C$74.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$82.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.23.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TSE TD traded up C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$75.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,634,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,814. The company has a market capitalization of C$134.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.39. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$73.98 and a 1-year high of C$87.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of C$13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8654048 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.