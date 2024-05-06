AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AltaGas traded as high as C$30.58 and last traded at C$30.40, with a volume of 236122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.36.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALA. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.15.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.75. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1549815 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.
