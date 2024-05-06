Analysts’ Upgrades for May 6th (BLCO, BPMC, BSBR, CMMB, CPT, CTMX, GKOS, MAA, MLCO, MODV)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, May 6th:

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. SVB Leerink LLC currently has $97.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.50.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $154.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $9.60 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.30.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $88.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.

