Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading Down 4.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Monday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $21.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cross Country Healthcare traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $15.98. Approximately 169,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 448,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCRN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CCRN

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, insider Karen Mote sold 6,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $105,361.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $557.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.