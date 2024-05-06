Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $79,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.01. 246,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,639. The company has a market cap of $930.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.32.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

