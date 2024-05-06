BILL (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.410-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $320.0 million-$330.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.7 million. BILL also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.960-2.030 EPS.

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.35.

BILL traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,142. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.68. BILL has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.44.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. Analysts expect that BILL will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

