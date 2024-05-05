Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $55,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $153,611,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $132,449,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $241.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,921. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.35. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

