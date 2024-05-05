Orchid (OXT) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Orchid has a total market cap of $101.60 million and $5.23 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011709 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,315.76 or 0.99959187 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012607 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010389 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10146179 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $9,057,527.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.