Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys 399 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Nipun Capital L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,365,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.77. 4,491,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,211,493. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $49.94.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

