Millburn Ridgefield Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,373 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 1.93% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

EWS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 260,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,595. The firm has a market cap of $434.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

