StockNews.com Downgrades Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Ambac Financial Group Price Performance
AMBC opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Ambac Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.38 million, a PE ratio of 97.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group
About Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
Further Reading
