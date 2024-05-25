Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 2,521 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of VeriSign worth $79,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 251.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $171.17 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.89.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $147,228.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,088,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yehuda Ari Buchalter sold 866 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $147,228.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,661 shares in the company, valued at $622,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,170 shares of company stock worth $1,143,183. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

