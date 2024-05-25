Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.92

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.92 and last traded at $111.94, with a volume of 150226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

