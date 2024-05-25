Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.21% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $80,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

