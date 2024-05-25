DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $224.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.45.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DKS opened at $189.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $225.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

