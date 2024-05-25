Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brinker International news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $68,717.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,426.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

