Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 133,882 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,882 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Cinemark worth $22,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000.

NYSE:CNK opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $328,182.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNK has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

