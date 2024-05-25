Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $530.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $485.00 to $530.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $519.09.

Shares of TYL opened at $492.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.32, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $500.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $443.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,691.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares in the company, valued at $33,485,447.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,049 shares of company stock worth $20,727,935. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 41,712.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

