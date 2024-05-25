Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $263.92

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $263.92 and last traded at $261.92, with a volume of 513601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $392.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.82 and a 200 day moving average of $244.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after buying an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

