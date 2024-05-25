Jump Financial LLC Cuts Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,998 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENIC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $141,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $112,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $207,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2093 per share. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

