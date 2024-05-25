Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Fortis Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. Fortis has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
