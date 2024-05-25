JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Unilever (NYSE:UL) to “Overweight”

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UL

Unilever Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Unilever

UL opened at $54.56 on Thursday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.