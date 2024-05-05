The Goldman Sachs Group Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $275.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $257.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $161.23 and a twelve month high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

