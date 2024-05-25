V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Wedbush

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $15.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Williams Trading reissued a sell rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.44.

NYSE:VFC opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. V.F. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in V.F. by 322.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 183,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 140,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in V.F. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

