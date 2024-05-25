V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Get V.F. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on V.F.

V.F. Stock Up 3.0 %

VFC opened at $12.34 on Thursday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at $1,089,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 322.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 183,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 140,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.